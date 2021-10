The European Tour today added the AVIV Dubai Championship to its 2021 schedule, with the tournament returning for a second year to form an end of season double-header in Dubai with the DP World Tour Championship. The US$1.5 million AVIV Dubai Championship will be played on the Fire course at Jumeirah Golf Estates from November 11-14, preceding the final Rolex Series event of 2021, the DP World Tour Championship which will bring the curtain down on this year’s Race to Dubai on the neighbouring Earth course.

GOLF ・ 10 DAYS AGO