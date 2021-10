This essay was written as part of Concord High School's participation in the We Are America Project. Sitting under the blinding sun on the boat as its warm golden rays hit my skin, I felt so calm and relaxed. I closed my eyes just to stay in this moment for a few more seconds before bringing myself to the reality of a dream. After a few of my friends went tubing everyone decided to send me next. Hesitant, but thrilled to go tubing, I was ready for my first time. Olivia, Hannah and I get up to go sit on the tube. At this point while walking down to the tube the nervousness starts kicking in, along with butterflies in my stomach. I jump up on the tube after Olivia, sit facing the boat, visible to all my friends as they get ready to see my reaction. I slightly clasp the handle as Olivia whispers to me, “Here we go.” A few seconds after the boat starts moving I feel the tube as it starts to follow. We got tugged quickly which caught me a little off guard. The boat starts to catch bigger and bigger waves making us dance on the lake’s surface. I feel myself clasping on the handles for my life while also screaming at the top of my lungs.

