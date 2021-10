Goto Energy has become the latest in an ever-growing list of energy suppliers to go out of business since the start of September amid a massive spike in gas prices.The company, which supplies around 22,000 households in the UK, ceased to trade on Monday, regulator Ofgem announced.These customers will be protected by Ofgem’s safety net, which will ensure they are assigned a new supplier and will not have their supply interrupted.Around two million customers have seen their energy supplier go bust in the last seven weeks.Only last week Daligas, Pure Planet and Colorado Energy all ceased trading within 24 hours...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 11 HOURS AGO