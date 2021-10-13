CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Barb Ewing on Fostering Entrepreneurship

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – In this podcast, Business Journal content manager Jeremy Lydic speaks with Barb Ewing, CEO of the Youngstown Business Incubator. The Brain Gain Youngstown Leadership Series podcast features weekly interviews with business and community leaders who are driving change and making an impact. Through a conversational format with leaders, we'll learn who and what inspired their success. Also, how they're inspiring others to remove challenges and roadblocks. We'll learn about their insights on leadership and how they're leading the transformation of the region and its people.

