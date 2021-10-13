CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are entering the finance world

By Bianca Betancourt
Harper's Bazaar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex's post-royal résumé just keeps growing. According to The New York Times, Prince Harry and Meghan are joining Ethic, a five-year-old sustainable investment firm, as "impact partners" and investors. Ethic helps clients put their money toward companies that behave in socially responsible ways. Harry and Meghan are aiming to "shine a light on how we can all impact the causes that affect our communities, and bring transparency into how the corporate world sets the tone and shapes outcomes for everyday families," an official press release from the company read. "With their partnership, our shared vision for a world in which all investing is sustainable investing can reach many millions around the globe."

#Duchess Of Sussex#British Royal Family#Uk#The New York Times#Ethic#Nyt
