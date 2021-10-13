CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Erika Ettin: Why oversharing on a first date never ends well

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve all been there: You’re introduced to someone at a party (isn’t it fun that gatherings are slowly re-entering our lives?), and by the time you can finally excuse yourself from the conversation, you know everything from the details of this person’s recent breakup to presidential election choice. Heck, there’s one occasion that comes to mind where a guy told me his iPhone passcode ... and I wouldn’t have been surprised if he blurted out his Social Security number while he was at it!

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Erika Ettin: Should I research a date before we meet?

A few years ago, when talking about the topic of online stalking or “researching” or whatever you want to call it, I would have said doing it before the date is not only not the norm, it’s also on the creepy side. Fast forward to 2021, and, while I’m not...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Moscow Pullman Daily News

From first date to dream realized

Tia and Blake Taylor have always dreamed of owning a gym together, which makes sense. The gym has always been part of their relationship. They had their first date in a gym, they were engaged in a gym and were married at a yoga festival. When offered the chance to...
MOSCOW, ID
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Place for a First Date

It can sure feel like the end of the world lately, so we all need to be wise about whom we take on as a partner. Your new boo might be someone you’ll need to lock down with for months or expect to guard the children while you go out to Costco and hunt for toilet paper. In situations like these, the best match for you is generally someone completely unlike you. So if you’re dumb, find someone smart. If you panic under pressure, find someone who can keep a cool head. And if you’re physically weak, find someone who can open your jar of pandemic pickles. When you find someone smart, you’ll usually know right away. But if you’re not sure if your new potential partner is strong, take them to Upper Limits Indoor Rock Climbing Gym (multiple locations, including 326 South 21st Street; 314-241-7625), strap them in and see what they can do. If they can’t support their body weight with their fingertips, cut them loose from your life. This is the Thunderdome. You’re looking for an asset to your team, not a liability. Boy, bye. —Jaime Lees.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Date#Social Security#Tmi
arcamax.com

Friend Gets Jealous About Sharing Attention

DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend is extremely jealous and territorial. Every time I invite her to hang out with my other friends, she gets weirdly competitive for my attention. I asked her why she acts that way, and she told me that she didn't even notice that she was doing it. We had that conversation months ago, and she still hasn't changed her ways. What should I do now? -- Jealous Best Friend.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
arcamax.com

Girlfriend Changed Her Tune

Dear Annie: I've been in a relationship for about three years. Both of us are estranged from our spouses. We stayed in marriages because of our children and are still married now for other reasons. We both struggled with spouses who slept around. Neither of us had a relationship outside of our marriages until now.
Kelly E.

"Each guy thought he was the only one." My best friend conned men and then she conned me.

Adult friendship red flagsPhoto by Omar Lopez on Unsplash. I’d always had a close group of friends but never an adult best-friend relationship. Then Jana came along. Jana was a tiny, beautiful woman with a huge personality. She spun around in her seat at church and introduced herself with a huge smile and the kind of focused attention that made you feel like the only person in the room. She held my arm as she talked, shared her life story, and wanted to hear mine. Our babies played on the floor next to us, apparently enjoy each other’s company too. Jana was bubbly and kind-hearted. She had a charisma that drew you in. We were instant friends. In fact, we were instant best friends according to Jana.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
Rejoice Denhere

Man Now Sleeps on a Couch Because His Girlfriend Smells

A man has been forced to move from the bedroom he shares with his girlfriend and is now sleeping on a couch in the living room. She refuses to shower. The man, who has been with his girlfriend for three years, said that he loved her but could no longer put up with the strong smell. The living room couch is now his new bedroom.
Washington Post

Carolyn Hax: She resents her job and her landlady and is planning to ‘disappear’

Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: When my husband died in 2017, I found out how friends of many years suddenly avoid widows. I sold our home and, until I could retire to a resort location near my good friend, moved in with an acquaintance who had a room for rent. My landlady is not easy to live with — she’s sloppy, and constantly “borrows” my food without asking and takes days to replace it. I’ve asked her to stop but she doesn’t.
RELATIONSHIPS
impact601.com

COLUMN: You never forget your first time

The chase never gets old, but the first time it actually works is the best. Hours are spent figuring out what they like to eat most. You also try to figure out their favorite places to have a drink. At times, you’ll catch yourself wondering where they are sleeping. Then, the date is set. Before your rendezvous, the anticipation is so high you’ll hardly be able to stand it. I could be talking about courting your significant other, but I’m not. That first time is pretty unforgettable too, but I’m talking about bow hunting.
SMITH COUNTY, MS
arcamax.com

Giving Out Years

"Sit all day by the door of your house and bark at anyone who comes in or walks past. For this, I will give you a life span of twenty years." The dog said: "That's a long time to be barking. How about only ten years and I'll give you back the other ten?"
RELIGION
arcamax.com

Annie's Mailbox: Wounded in Love

Dear Annie: Please help. I may have made a huge mistake, and now I don't know what to do about it. I am a 40-year-old female, married for one year to "Yancy." I have no children of my own, but my husband has a 14-year-old son from his first marriage. Yancy and I had a whirlwind romance. He totally swept me off my feet. I love him very much. He is kind, considerate and extremely loving, and we have a wonderful marriage. But now I'm not sure I can trust him.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Rapper Eve pregnant, expecting first child with husband Maximillion Cooper

Rapper Eve is expecting her first child with her husband, British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper. "Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!," the Philadelphia artist, 42, captioned a photo of her baby bump on Instagram Friday. "You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star and Rockstar Husband Welcome Twins

The Real Housewives family just grew by two! Jackie Gillies, who stars in Real Housewives of Melbourne, and her rockstar husband Ben Gillies are officially parents of two after welcoming twins over the weekend. The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram on Sunday. Announcing the births of her little...
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who is Big Daddy Kane's wife, Shawnette? Meet the Hardy family

American rapper Big Daddy Kane is trending after his Verzuz battle against KRS-One featured insane guest appearances and a popular hip-hop playlist. Get to know the veteran artist and discover his net worth after years of rap-battling success. Find out more about Kane’s wife, Shawnette Hardy, as we explore the Hardy family on Instagram.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy