ESPN host Sage Steele has been removed from her role for a week after a rant in which she called vaccine mandates “sick” and spoke about former president Barack Obama’s race.Ms Steele said on Jay Cutler’s ‘Uncut’ podcast last week that while she respects those who get vaccinated, to issue mandates “is sick, and it is scary to me in many ways”.ESPN said on Tuesday that Ms Steele would be off the air for a week.“At ESPN, we embrace different points of view — dialogue and discussion makes this place great,” the network said in a statement. “That said, we expect...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO