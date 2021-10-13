CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US says it's reopening its land borders with Canada and Mexico to fully vaccinated people next month

By Sinéad Baker
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

A sign saying the US border is closed at the US-Canada border in Lansdowne, Ontario.

LARS HAGBERG/AFP via Getty Images

  • The US plans to open its land borders for nonessential travel to fully vaccinated people next month.
  • The exact date for the change is unclear. The rules will be announced later Wednesday, per the AP .
  • The routes have been closed for nonessential travel for 19 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US next month plans to reopen its land borders for nonessential travel from Canada and Mexico by fully vaccinated people.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas announced the plans Tuesday. "In alignment with the new international air travel system that will be implemented in November, we will begin allowing travelers from Mexico and Canada who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to enter the United States for nonessential purposes, including to visit friends and family or for tourism, via land and ferry border crossings," he said.

Senior administration officials also told the Associated Press that the change would take place in November, with the rules expected to be announced Wednesday.

It's unclear exactly when in November the change would take place.

The routes have been closed for nonessential travel for 19 months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Canada lifted its ban on fully vaccinated nonessential travelers from the US in August, sparking huge traffic jams and waits at the border.

