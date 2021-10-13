Call Of Duty Vanguard Items Have Been Added To Call Of Duty Warzone Season 6 Battle Pass

Activision’s free-to-play battle royale title Call of Duty: Warzone is back for a sixth season. Originally released in March 2020, it was the perfect method of escape as we were trapped in the dregs of quarantine and needed to let off some steam. Today, Raven Software announced that this season will be the final one to take place on the Verdansk map, and following this, players will be making the leap to a new location with more of a Pacific vibe. There will be no turning back once season seven eventually releases, so if you want to spend some time in this area, now’s your chance. For most players, however, this will mark a welcome change. No shade to Verdansk–sometimes, it’s just time for something fresh.

