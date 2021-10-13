Call Of Duty Vanguard Items Have Been Added To Call Of Duty Warzone Season 6 Battle Pass
Activision has updated the Call of Duty Warzone Season 6 Battle Pass with a bunch of weapons and items from the upcoming Call of Duty Vanguard. A total of 24 items from the Sledgehammer Games-developed first-person shooter can be earned in Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War and Call of Duty Warzone, which can be taken for a spin ahead of the release of Call of Duty Vanguard on November 5.www.psu.com
Comments / 0