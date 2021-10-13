Battlefield 2042's Hazard Zone is finally being revealed tomorrow

The launch trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy has been released a bit early, and you can watch the chaotic action unfold below. In the video, you get a glimpse of what awaits you in the Eidos Montreal-developed title. Along with plenty of action, the video features a couple of wisecracks along with a look at some of the characters the Guardians will encounter in their travels. Some of these are fan-favorites from the Marvel universe, and some are completely original characters.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO