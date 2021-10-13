Battlefield 2042's Hazard Zone is finally being revealed tomorrow
DICE is almost ready to show off the third pillar of Battlefield 2042. The developer announced that the mode's first trailer will debut Thursday at 8am PT, 11am ET, 4pm UK. When the studio initially unveiled Battlefield 2042, it said the game is made up of three major, separate experiences. The first is the standard All-out Warfare, which encompasses Conquest, and Breakthrough. Then there's the community-driven Battlefield Portal, which is part advanced custom server creator, part mod tools.www.vg247.com
