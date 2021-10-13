CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Battlefield 2042's Hazard Zone is finally being revealed tomorrow

By Sherif Saed
vg247.com
 5 days ago

DICE is almost ready to show off the third pillar of Battlefield 2042. The developer announced that the mode's first trailer will debut Thursday at 8am PT, 11am ET, 4pm UK. When the studio initially unveiled Battlefield 2042, it said the game is made up of three major, separate experiences. The first is the standard All-out Warfare, which encompasses Conquest, and Breakthrough. Then there's the community-driven Battlefield Portal, which is part advanced custom server creator, part mod tools.

www.vg247.com

Comments / 0

Related
vg247.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies reveal happening tomorrow

We're getting a first look at Zombies mode in the upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard tomorrow. The timing of the reveal is a little weird, however, because it's exactly the same as the Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone premiere. Could be a coincidence, but it's probably intentional. The Vanguard Zombies co-op...
TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

Battlefield 2042 | Hazard Zone Official Trailer

Discover Battlefield Hazard Zone – A tense, squad-focused survival experience combining edge-of-your-seat gameplay with the best of the Battlefield sandbox. Inserted as a four-member squad, you must locate and retrieve critical Data Drives scattered throughout the battlefield, while competing against opposing squads with the same objective and local militias. Succeed by gathering the Data Drives and choosing when to extract before a storm overtakes the area in this high-stakes, one-life experience. Every bullet, every skirmish, and every decision counts. Battlefield 2042 is a first-person shooter that marks the return to the iconic all-out warfare of the franchise. Adapt and overcome in a near-future world transformed by disorder. Squad up and bring a cutting-edge arsenal into dynamically-changing battlegrounds supporting 128 players*, unprecedented scale, and epic destruction.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

New World Legendary weapon quests - How to get Legendary weapons

New World Legendary weapon quests are a set of endgame challenges with some of the best rewards in Aeternum. You can find Legendary weapons in other ways, but only through luck and grinding. Unlocking and completing these quests is the only surefire way to obtain them, and you’ll need them for New World’s late game challenges and tougher PvP battles.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Et#Battlefield 2042#Battlefield Portal#Datamines#Ai
vg247.com

Epic finally admits Fortnite's Imposters mode was inspired by Among Us

Fortnite's Impostors mode was indeed inspired by the popular indie game Among Us, the game’s official Twitter account has admitted. The initial tweet brought to attention the fact Fortnite's mode now contains a new Role Bias feature which allows you to decide between being an Impostor or Agent when playing Public and Private matches. The most recent update, v18.20, also added an Impostors playlist with open Voice Chat.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard get kernel-level anti-cheat dubbed Ricochet

The Call of Duty blog announced that a new anti-cheat system, dubbed Ricochet anti-cheat, will be put in place in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard. This encompasses a robust new system for sniffing out cheaters as well as a kernel-level driver that will help identify cheaters and increase the security of the game. The kernel-level driver will be coming to Warzone first, then Vanguard at a later date.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone Matches Can Last 5 to 20 Minutes, Has No Pay-to-Win Elements

In addition to the first trailer and details for Battlefield 2042’s Hazard Zone, DICE producer Amo Mostofi and design director Daniel Berlin have answered several questions about the mode in a new briefing. They noted that Hazard Zone matches can be as short as five minutes or as long as 20 minutes “based on how you play, when you choose to extract, and if you’re successful.” Hazard Zone matches are playable on all seven of the game’s launch maps.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
vg247.com

Genshin Impact Childe build guide - The best Childe weapons, Artifacts, and F2P build

The best Genshin Impact Childe build turns an already versatile character into a Hydro powerhouse. Childe might be a bow user, but he excels in melee combat and has the potential to be your party’s best source of Elemental damage. There’s a new bow designed essentially just for him, but our F2P Childe build ensures he can still keep up the pressure just the same.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Hazard Zone - DICE Unveils Battlefield 2042's New Gameplay Mode

Battlefield 2042's Hazard Zone mode is not another battle royale, but a new mode for teams who prefer a bit more tactical gameplay. This mix of PvP and PvE resembles solutions from Ubisoft's games. IN A NUTSHELL:. Hazard Zone is the third multiplayer mode in Battlefield 2042;. The game features...
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Take a look at some of the rebooted Saints Row gameplay here

The Volition team has teamed up with Game Informer to share some new Saints Row gameplay footage, revealing a little bit more about the world of Santo Ileso. The new two-minute clip – embedded below – shows off more details in the peculair interpretation of the American Southwest, taking us on a whistlestop tour of some of its scenic locations. It's very different from Steelport, which makes us think that rebooting the series was a good idea, after all.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Check out the action-packed Guardians of the Galaxy launch trailer

The launch trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy has been released a bit early, and you can watch the chaotic action unfold below. In the video, you get a glimpse of what awaits you in the Eidos Montreal-developed title. Along with plenty of action, the video features a couple of wisecracks along with a look at some of the characters the Guardians will encounter in their travels. Some of these are fan-favorites from the Marvel universe, and some are completely original characters.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Battlefield 2042's Hazard Mode Adds A Battle Royale Twist To The Formula

After being teased for numerous months, EA has finally unveiled Hazard Mode for Battlefield 2042, which adds a slight battle royale twist to the multiplayer action. The basic premise sees multiple squads of four battling out, but instead of aiming for kills, players must extract data from the map. All while this is happening, a storm will be closing in on the teams adding to the tension. Certainly sounds familiar, doesn't it?
VIDEO GAMES
KRQE News 13

Sora joins the fight: Three awesome products featuring the final Super Smash Bros. fighter

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Sora has officially been revealed as the latest and possibly final character in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster, and fans couldn’t be happier. The primary protagonist in the Kingdom Hearts series, Sora is the first Disney-owned character to make it into the Super Smash Bros. games. Many […]
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy