How to watch USA vs. Costa Rica: Time, TV channel, FREE Live stream, schedule for CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers

The USA faces Costa Rica in the last of this month’s CONCACAF World Cup qualifier matchdays at Lower.com field in Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday, October 13 (10/13/2021). USA vs. Costa Rica is one of four CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday, and the only game that will not be available on Paramount Plus. Instead USA vs. Costa Rica will be broadcast on ESPN 2, and can be streamed on fuboTV, Sling and other live TV services.