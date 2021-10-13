Samsung to hold Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event soon, maybe new phones on their way?
(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is to hold another Unpacked event, even though it's not been long since it launched the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable smartphones. The Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event will stream online on 20 October 2021, at 10am ET / 3pm BST, and for once we don't have a lot of information about what it's likely to be launching. There's plenty of time between now and then for some leaks to get out though, of course.www.pocket-lint.com
