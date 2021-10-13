Samsung to hold Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event soon, maybe new phones on their way?

The mid-range value smartphone markets have never really been good in the U.S. As much as some of us would love to import a cheap phone from Europe, that isn’t really an option. Thankfully, it seems like we’re starting to get some of the value that most of the rest of the world has been seeing. For $200-$300, U.S. customers can now choose between several budget phones that arguably offer better value than anything else in that price range — the OnePlus Nord N200 5G and the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G being two such examples. If you’re a T-Mobile customer, you even had the opportunity to get both of these for free by trading in any working smartphone.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO