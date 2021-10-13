CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Buffalo Sabres full 2021-22 NHL season | Schedule, TV channels, live stream

By Ben Axelson
 5 days ago
The Buffalo Sabres play their first game of the 2021-22 NHL season on Thursday, October 14 (10/14/2021) where they’ll host the Montreal Canadiens at First Niagara Center. Most Sabres games are available in market on the regional MSG Buffalo sports network, which is available to stream on fuboTV and DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV). You can verify local MSG broadcasts here as there are several MSG channels, and the Sabres are not always on the same one. Full TV schedule below.

