Pa. GOP lawmakers wanted to overturn the state's mask mandate in schools. What happened?

The federal government has warned Arizona its ban on school board mask mandates violates the fine print in state grants it has received. The warning suggests the federal government could demand repayment of tens of millions of dollars of the state’s COVID relief money. It follows a Maricopa Superior Court ruling that the legislature violated the Arizona Constitution by stuffing the ban on mask mandates and other measures into an unrelated budget bill, without the normal hearing process. The state Supreme Court refused to lift the lower court’s injunction, preventing the law from taking effect last week, but may still review the decision.

GILA COUNTY, AZ ・ 6 DAYS AGO