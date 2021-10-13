CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pa. GOP lawmakers wanted to overturn the state's mask mandate in schools. What happened?

Ellwood City Ledger
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Republican-led Pennsylvania Legislature returned early last month from summer break with a goal to overturn the Wolf administration's school mask mandate. But lawmakers recently went on break again without accomplishing that goal, and it's unclear if they'll be able to muster the votes to do so when they come back later this month. The General Assembly will be in session for just four weeks before the end of the year.

www.ellwoodcityledger.com

Comments / 0

Related
wnynewsnow.com

PA GOP Lawmaker Explains Proposed Marijuana Bill

HARRISBURG, PA. (Erie News Now) – A second recreational marijuana bill has been announced in Pennsylvania within the last month. However, this bill is a bipartisan Senate bill. State Senators Dan Laughlin (R-Erie) and Sharif Street (D-Philadelphia) introduced the bill on Tuesday. The introduction of SB 473 comes just two...
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Kingsport Times-News

State lawmakers back governor’s call to study school funding plan

Local legislators say they support Gov. Bill Lee’s calls for an in-depth review of the state’s Basic Education Program. The governor and Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn announced last week that state officials, parents, and educators will begin “a rigorous review” of Tennessee’s funding formula for K-12 public education. Lee noted that the BEP has not been “meaningfully updated” in nearly 30 years.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
erienewsnow.com

Warren School Board Votes to Follow State’s Mask Mandate

WARREN (Erie News Now ) – The Warren County School Board voted to follow the state’s mask mandate during a special meeting Friday morning. The school board reinstated its discipline policy for mask mandate violations while riding district transportation including buses. Members also rescinded the school district’s policy on mask...
WARREN, PA
wesb.com

Senate Report Cites Two PA Lawmakers’ Election Overturn Efforts

A new report shows the level of involvement by two Pennsylvania lawmakers in efforts to overturn the 2020 Presidential election. According to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, PA Congressman Scott Perry and state Senator Doug Mastriano, both strong supporters of Donald Trump, provided false election claims to a then-high ranking official in the Trump Administration. The information was intended to provide a reason for the US Department of Justice to invalidate election results in Pennsylvania and elsewhere.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Schweyer
Person
Tom Wolf
Ellwood City Ledger

Legalizing marijuana in Pa.: Why this GOP state senator and ex-U.S. marshal says it's time

A former federal law enforcement officer turned Pennsylvania lawmaker became the second Republican state senator to publicly endorse legalizing recreational marijuana in the Keystone State. York County state Sen. Mike Regan, the chairman of the Senate Law and Justice Committee, circulated a co-sponsorship memo late Monday to colleagues soliciting support...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPTV

State may offset federal aid to Florida schools defying mask mandate ban

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The state is turning up the heat on school districts not complying with the governor's mask mandate ban. Later this week, the State Board of Education will consider new sanctions for at least 10 defiant districts. In letters, now posted online, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran has recommended...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop#Pennsylvania Legislature#The General Assembly#House#Republicans#Democratic#Covid#Associated Press#Americans
vandaliaradio.com

​No word yet on when the state’s indoor mask mandate will be lifted

Still no word on when the state’s indoor mask mandate will be lifted. Generally, the COVID-19 situation in Illinois is better now than it was a few weeks ago, with less people testing positive for the virus and new cases slowly declining says Governor J.B. Pritzker. But, he reminds those aren’t the only factors.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ellwood City Ledger

Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education seeks $72.5M increase in appropriation for 2022-23

Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education will ask for $550 million in state funding for 2022-23. That's $72.5 million more than the $477.5 million appropriation it received in both 2020-21 and 2021-22. PASSHE's Board of Governors approved the appropriation request during its quarterly meeting at Millersville University in Lancaster on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ellwood City Ledger

COVID-19 in Pennsylvania: See which counties are seeing decreases or increases in cases

After weeks of increases, more than two-thirds of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties have seen decreases in their number of COVID-19 cases, but health officials are stressing that unvaccinated residents and the “highly transmissible” delta variant are allowing the virus to continue spreading. According to week-to-week data posted Friday by the Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Payson Roundup

Feds warn state to lift its ban on school-based mask mandates

The federal government has warned Arizona its ban on school board mask mandates violates the fine print in state grants it has received. The warning suggests the federal government could demand repayment of tens of millions of dollars of the state’s COVID relief money. It follows a Maricopa Superior Court ruling that the legislature violated the Arizona Constitution by stuffing the ban on mask mandates and other measures into an unrelated budget bill, without the normal hearing process. The state Supreme Court refused to lift the lower court’s injunction, preventing the law from taking effect last week, but may still review the decision.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
wosu.org

GOP Lawmakers Push For Vaccine Mandate Exemptions

In this week's episode of Snollygoster, Ohio's politics podcast from WOSU, hosts Mike Thompson and Steve Brown discuss the ongoing Republican efforts to ban vaccine mandates in the state. Ohio Public Radio Statehouse Reporter Andy Chow joins the show. Mandate Ban Fans. Republicans continue to try to ban or limit...
U.S. POLITICS
KUTV

Utah GOP lawmakers eye injecting limits on vaccine mandates

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — For some Utah GOP lawmakers, it may be priority one—ensuring government, private businesses, maybe even employers can’t force you to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot. Rep. Robert Spendlove, R-Sandy, said Thursday he’s fully vaccinated, so is his family, and he encourages vaccines – but he...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy