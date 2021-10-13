CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Lee Curtis' fans react to plastic surgery admission in furious rant on Lorraine – watch

By Bridie Wilkins
Hello Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamie Lee Curtis has been inundated with support after admitting she had plastic surgery she 'hated', and calling out the term 'anti-ageing' on an episode of Lorraine. After Lorraine Kelly explained that Dawn French had recently spoken out about getting a grey bob to "channel" Jamie, Jamie said: "Lovely! I have been an advocate for natural beauty for a long time. Mostly because I had the trial and error of the other part for a long time.

