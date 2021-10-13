‘Fallout 3’ finally removes notorious Games For Windows Live requirement

Fallout 3 fans can breathe again from the tiresome trouble of uninstalling an outdated program. There’s nothing worse than being forced to install other programs you don’t need along with the program you actually paid for. It’s safe to say, no one wants to install an additional, unheard of web browser along with the installation. Bethesda brings great news for Fallout 3 vault dwellers as Microsoft’s Games for Windows Live (GFWL) service is no longer required to be installed with the game. On the game’s Steam page, Bethesda posted in a forum that the game “no longer installs Games for Windows Live dependencies.” They also recommend uninstalling and reinstalling the game to ensure GFWL is gone for good.

