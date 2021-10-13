CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Fallout 3’ finally removes notorious Games For Windows Live requirement

By Andy Brown
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost 13 years after launching on PC, Fallout 3 has been updated to remove Games For Windows Live from the game. Announced via Steam yesterday (October 12), Bethesda Softworks has patched Fallout 3 to no longer require Games For Windows Live to play. As well as mentioning that “the title no longer requires Games For Windows Live and will now launch”, Bethesda noted that Fallout 3 will also stop installing “Games For Windows Live dependencies”.

