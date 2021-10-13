Realme GT Neo2 launched in India with 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 870, 5,000mAh battery, 64MP triple cameras

Last month, Realme unveiled the Realme GT Neo 2 smartphone in China. Today, the company held an unveiling event in India to announce the handset in India along with a slew of other products such as Closer Green colour variant for Realme Buds Air 2, Brick Bluetooth speaker, 4K Smart TV Google Stick, and new gaming accessories. The GT Neo2 is the third GT series phone for India after the Realme GT 5G and Realme GT 5G Master Edition. Here is all the information on the specifications, features, and pricing of the GT Neo2.