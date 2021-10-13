Letter to the editor: Use of Westmoreland ARP funds

The Sept. 30 Westmoreland County Commissioners meeting was well attended by members of the Voice of Westmoreland (VOW), a nonpartisan grassroots organization. Several of those members spoke, as mentioned in the article (“Westmoreland commissioners urged to spend ARP funds, public hearings set for Oct. 28,” Sept. 30, TribLIVE). Absent from the report was Yukie King, candidate for Greensburg City Council, and Dr. Marti Haykin, a neurologist who is a member of VOW and who spoke about the medical care and mental health support needed for covid-19 patients and their families.