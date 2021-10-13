CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia plans lunar rover to help NASA find oxygen on moon

Cover picture for the articleCANBERRA – Australia has agreed to build a 20-kilogram (44-pound) semi-autonomous lunar rover for NASA to take to the moon as early as 2026 in search of oxygen. The rover would collect soil that contains oxides and NASA would use separate equipment to extract oxygen from that soil, a government statement said. Oxygen extracted from the lunar surface would ultimately be used to sustain a human presence on the moon and support future missions to Mars.

#Moon#Oxygen#Lunar Rover#Australian Space Agency
