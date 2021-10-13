Meet the candidates for Watertown's three Library Trustee seats

There are four newcomer candidates running for three Library Trustee seats in the upcoming Watertown election Nov. 2. Sara Keary has lived in Watertown since 2013. Her spouse, Chris, is a child psychiatrist. They have two children, Sam, a first grader at Hosmer, and Alice, a kindergartener at Hosmer. She works as a gerontological social worker and is part-time faculty at Boston College in their School of Social Work where she teaches and advises Masters students. She also has her own private practice, Caregiver Counseling and Consultation, where she works primarily with adult children of aging parents around issues related to caregiving. She is also a Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker (LICSW) in Massachusetts. She is active in community efforts in Watertown, helping create the Hosmer Diversity Council last year and is an active member of the Anti-Bias Coalition. She has also been part of a working group to help develop a Human Rights Commission for Watertown.