OAKLAND (KPIX) — Last month, Oakland registered its 100th homicide of the year and the violence hasn’t ended there but, on Sunday, young people were offered an alternative — a day of fun as a reminder that positive behavior has its own rewards. When the city suffered its 100th killing on September 20, officials immediately began arguing about how best to punish those causing the violence. Sunday morning, the Cheryl Ward Ministries hosted an anti-violence block party at the Black Cultural Zone in East Oakland. In setting it up, Rev. Cheryl Ward says they decided to ask young people what they wanted. “What...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO