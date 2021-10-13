Elon Musk trolls Jeff Bezos again after he brags about Amazon’s success and falls further down rich list

The feud between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos is showing no signs of going away after the SpaceX founder trolled his rival for touting the success of his company, Amazon, despite the wealth gap widening between the two.

On Monday, Bezos tweeted a picture of Barron’s magazine cover from 1999 which was doubting whether Amazon would go on to become the successful global enterprise we now know it as today.

Bezos wrote in the tweet: “Listen and be open, but don’t let anybody tell you who you are. This was just one of the many stories telling us all the ways we were going to fail.

“Today, Amazon is one of the world’s most successful companies and has revolutionized two entirely different industries.”

Never wanting to miss the chance to have a dig at Bezos, Musk, who is now the richest man in the world after seeing his personal wealth sky-rocket to $222 billion last week following a secondary share sale by investors, simply tweeted a silver medal emoji at Bezos just to let him know who was number one right now.

At the time of writing, Forbes says Bezos’s personal wealth stands at $189.5 billion, whereas Musk’s is $206.6 billion.

Although Bezos’s tweet did earn some positive responses, Musk’s casual mockery of the 57-year-old garnered many more reactions and memes.

Bezos’s tweet also came just hours before the Washington Post published an article that criticised the workplace culture in Bezos’s other company, Blue Origin, and the man himself. One anonymous employee in the article says: “Our current culture is toxic to our success.”

Blue Origin is set for another landmark space launch on Wednesday, which will see Star Trek actor William Shatner become the oldest person to ever travel into the solar system.