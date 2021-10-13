CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Elon Musk trolls Jeff Bezos again after he brags about Amazon’s success and falls further down rich list

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TA7m1_0cPglqvD00

The feud between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos is showing no signs of going away after the SpaceX founder trolled his rival for touting the success of his company, Amazon, despite the wealth gap widening between the two.

On Monday, Bezos tweeted a picture of Barron’s magazine cover from 1999 which was doubting whether Amazon would go on to become the successful global enterprise we now know it as today.

Bezos wrote in the tweet: “Listen and be open, but don’t let anybody tell you who you are. This was just one of the many stories telling us all the ways we were going to fail.

“Today, Amazon is one of the world’s most successful companies and has revolutionized two entirely different industries.”

Never wanting to miss the chance to have a dig at Bezos, Musk, who is now the richest man in the world after seeing his personal wealth sky-rocket to $222 billion last week following a secondary share sale by investors, simply tweeted a silver medal emoji at Bezos just to let him know who was number one right now.

At the time of writing, Forbes says Bezos’s personal wealth stands at $189.5 billion, whereas Musk’s is $206.6 billion.

Although Bezos’s tweet did earn some positive responses, Musk’s casual mockery of the 57-year-old garnered many more reactions and memes.

Bezos’s tweet also came just hours before the Washington Post published an article that criticised the workplace culture in Bezos’s other company, Blue Origin, and the man himself. One anonymous employee in the article says: “Our current culture is toxic to our success.”

Blue Origin is set for another landmark space launch on Wednesday, which will see Star Trek actor William Shatner become the oldest person to ever travel into the solar system.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Jeff Bezos may have lied to Congress about Amazon’s practices, five House lawmakers claim

Lawmakers have written to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy to accuse the company’s senior executives including founder Jeff Bezos of lying or misleading the House Judiciary committee. The letter cites a recent Reuters investigation into the e-commerce giant’s business practices that alleged the company had “copied products and rigged search results” in India to help the sale of its own brands.Amazon has denied the practice. Five members of Congress told Mr Jassy in the letter they are weighing up whether to make a criminal referral to the Department of Justice.The letter states that the Reuters investigation and other recent news...
CONGRESS & COURTS
techgig.com

What did 'angry' Prince William say to Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk

Britain's Prince William has criticised some of the world's richest men for using their power and resources to fund space tourism, rather than fixing environmental issues on planet Earth. William's critic came a few days after Star Trek actor William Shatner became the oldest man to fly to space in.
CELEBRITIES
nextbigfuture.com

Bill Gates Would Be a Trillionaire if He Diamond Handed Microsoft

If Bill Gates kept all of his shares after the first day of the Microsoft IPO he would now be a trillionaire. This would even allow for several billion in charitable donations. Bill Gates had 49% of Microsoft going into the IPO of Microsoft and had 45% after the first day of the IPO.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
William Shatner
knowtechie.com

Elon Musk is once again the world’s richest person

Sorry, Bezos, you’re the second-richest person on the planet again. That’s because Elon Musk is yet again in the top spot, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The reason for the change? Tesla’s climbing stock price, which closed at $843.03 per share on Friday. Now Musk’s net worth is estimated...
ECONOMY
Popculture

Elon Musk Eclipses Jeff Bezos With Latest Net Worth Landing Well Above $200 Billion

The latest economic shuffle puts Tesla founder Elon Musk well above Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the rankings for richest person in the world. On Friday, a surge in SpaceX stock prices and sales pushed Musk's personal net worth up to $230 billion - well passed Bezos at $185 billion. According to a report by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk is now worth more than Bill Gates and Warren Buffet combined.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trolls#Barron#The Washington Post#Blue Origin
Inc.com

With 1 Emoji Elon Musk Gave Jeff Bezos Exactly What He Wanted--And What Every Founder Needs

Recently on Twitter and amid the battle between billionaires, Jeff Bezos posted an inspirational tweet of a picture of a newspaper from 1999 stating that Amazon was doomed for failure, along with the caption, "Listen and be open, but don't let anybody tell you who you are..." To which, Elon Musk, replied with one simple emoji that is far more powerful than Bezos' three sentence statement: a second place medal.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

How much does Jeff Bezos make per minute?

Jeff Bezos is best known as one of the richest people on Earth with his current worth estimated at $190.4bn according to Forbes which tracks billionaire fortunes in realtime. He jockeys for first place with Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, and Bernard Arnault, owner of LVMH.As of late July though, Mr Bezos also became the richest person ever to leave Earth as a newly minted commercial astronaut. The billionaire founder of Amazon went to space after the successful launch of the Blue Origin rocket’s first passenger flight.Using a conventional rocket with a space capsule atop it, Blue Origin launches...
MARKETS
Indy100

William Shatner said Prince William ‘misunderstood’ his space trip and it’s actually about ‘protecting the Earth’

Star Trek actor William Shatner has responded to Prince William’s criticism of space tourism and has said the future king “has got the wrong idea.”. The 90-year-old has recently made the news after becoming the oldest man to reach space when he blasted off on Wednesday (October 13) with three other people in Blue Origin’s rocket, owned by Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

99K+
Followers
5K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy