U.S. Politics

Border Restrictions To Be Lifted For Vaccinated Travelers

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago

The Biden administration announced the U.S. will reopen its land borders with Canada and Mexico next month, allowing international visitors into the country.

This would end a 19-month travel freeze due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All people entering the country will need to be vaccinated.

This is big news for border cities like Sault Ste. Marie here in Michigan, which have largely missed out on international visitors for revenue.

The new changes will kick in in early November when similar restrictions are set to be lifted for air travel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n1bRu_0cPgloOz00

