US becomes world's largest bitcoin miner after China crackdown

By Matthew Sparkes
New Scientist
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US has become the world’s largest bitcoin-mining nation after a regulatory crackdown in China earlier this year saw the country plummet from a dominant 38 per cent of global market share to zero. Analysis from the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index (CBECI), published by researchers at the University of...

www.newscientist.com

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
MILITARY
OilPrice.com

Will Saudi Arabia Ditch The U.S. For Russia And China?

The meeting last week between Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Alexander Novak, and Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, to discuss broadening and deepening the two countries cooperation in the energy sector and others marks a key point in the ongoing attempts by Moscow to decisively split the Kingdom away from its long-time ally, the US. This strategy aligns with the ultimate intention of Russia and China to neuter US influence across the Middle East, which, in turn, is a central plank in Russia’s plans to increase its influence over Europe, with the endgame being to split up the NATO security alliance. It also accords with China’s plans to roll-out its multi-generational power-grab project – ‘One Belt, One Road’ - that would see it replace the US as the number one superpower across the globe. The genesis for this seismic shift in geopolitical alliances was the failure of Saudi Arabia’s 2014-2016 Oil Price War, which was launched with the specific intention by the Kingdom to destroy - or at least severely disable for as many years as possible – the US’s then-nascent shale oil sector. It was obvious to the Saudis at that point that the unchecked build-out of lower fixed cost, lower lifting cost, US shale oil in ever increasing volumes would eventually mean the extreme diminution of Saudi Arabia’s power in the world and as a key player in the Middle East, given that its only true basis of power is its oil supplies. In short, the Saudis had no real choice but to try to take on the US’s shale sector, and it did, but it lost and paid a terrible price, with all of this – including the real figures relating to Saudi’s crude oil reserves, spare capacity, and production - analysed in full in my previous book on the global oil markets.
WORLD
electrek.co

The cheapest EV in the world has landed in the US – here’s what it’s like

Electrek was invited to try out the cheapest EV in the world, which is manufactured by Changli. It was hilarious, cute, “cheap” in every way, and a wild exercise for the imagination. Even though it doesn’t retain its famed price tag, the US importers have put great effort into adding back value where the shipping costs took it away.
CARS
Fortune

China isn’t the only economy decoupling from the U.S.

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Since the Trump administration plunged the U.S. and China into a still-unresolved trade war in 2018, political pundits have argued that the two superpowers are entering a great “decoupling,” in which leading industries in each nation grow increasingly isolated from their counterparts in the other.
ECONOMY
bitcoinist.com

Banned Bitcoin Miners Found Exploding China’s State Resources

Banned bitcoin miners were found using China’s state resources to carry on with their operations. This happens in the midst of a severe power shortage and the country’s fierce attempt to shut down all BTC mining. The recent coal crisis in China raised their interest to speed up the shutdown...
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

China's global diplomatic approach is shifting, and Australia would do well to pay attention to it

In 1934, Mao Zedong’s embattled guerrilla forces began what was to prove an epic military withdrawal from southern China to a stronghold in the north of the country. This became known as the Long March. It enabled the Communists to break out of so-called “encirclement campaigns” to fight another day against Chiang Kai-shek’s Nationalists. In Chinese Communist Party history, there is hardly a more indelible moment. It is certain to have been imprinted on the consciousness of Xi Jinping by his father Xi Zhongxun, a Mao-era military commissar and later a vice premier. Fast forward to 2021, and there have been...
INDIA
CNBC

Faced with a power crisis, China may have ‘little choice’ but to ramp up coal consumption

China may have to set aside its ambitious plans to cut carbon emissions — at least in the short term — in order to tide over its worsening power crisis, said analysts. Such balancing act could be "uncomfortable" for China as it comes just weeks after President Xi Jinping said China would not build new coal-fired power projects abroad, said Gavin Thompson, Asia-Pacific vice chair at energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

China's economy stumbles on power crunch, property woes

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China's economy hit its slowest pace of growth in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages and wobbles in the property sector, highlighting the challenge facing policymakers as they seek to prop up a faltering recovery while reining in the real estate sector.
ECONOMY
cryptopolitan.com

Why China crypto crackdown is a win for US

Crypto miners leaving China because of crypto crackdown going to the US. US attractive because of cheap electricity, Rulr of Law. Analysts says Nordic countries better for crypto miners because of abundant source of renewable energy. Analysts and crypto gurus are beginning to see the US as the top beneficiary...
ECONOMY
PC Gamer

China's illegal bitcoin miners go off-grid as the country records a 0% share of global hash rate

China's dominance of cryptocurrency mining is over, with the latest statistics from the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index (CBECI) reporting zero activity in the area from July 2021 onwards (via MinedPool). That's not surprising given that the Chinese Communist Party governing the country has declared 'virtual currency-related business activities are...
ECONOMY
AFP

'Unintentional gift': US steps into China's bitcoin breach

The long sheds at North America's largest bitcoin mine look endless in the Texas sun, packed with the type of machines that have helped the United States to become the new global hub for the digital currency. Experts say rule of law and cheap electricity in the United States are a draw for bitcoin miners, whose energy-gulping computers race to unlock units of the currency.
ROCKDALE, TX
WREG

China’s economic growth weakens amid construction slowdown

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth is sinking under pressure from a construction slowdown and power shortages, prompting warnings about a possible shock to its trading partners and global financial markets. The world’s second-largest economy grew by a weaker-than-expected 4.9% over a year ago in the three months ending in September, down from the previous […]
ECONOMY
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: Economic Meltdown is on America's Doorstep

The global economy is connected. Big events blow throughout the world like a monsoon, rising prices, and dropping local businesses like dominos. The economy is a reactionary phenomenon. One event leads to another. In 1929, the overleveraged stock market blew half the world economy to pieces. The world didn't recover for the next 15 years.
moneyweek.com

Cryptocurrency roundup: US overtakes China as biggest bitcoin miner

Bitcoin continued to hold on to its gains following the previous week where the world’s most popular cryptocurrency approached its all-time high. Even warnings by the Bank of England, that cryptocurrencies could spark the next market meltdown failed to derail bitcoin and other cryptos. Here are the stop stories that...
MARKETS
d1softballnews.com

If the US becomes a Bitcoin super-factory

The bitcoin mining, that is the bitcoin mining process, is a very complex system with strong environmental impacts. Since the birth of cryptocurrencies, China has dominated the mining market, but recent bans imposed by the Dragon have made the US the leading country. Bitcoins are virtually generated thanks to an...
ECONOMY

