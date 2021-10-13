CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Nespresso Atelier wins Best Coffee Machine

The Nespresso Atelier has won the Best Coffee Machine Editor’s Choice trophy at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021. The Nespresso Atelier won the award after scoring an impressive 4/5 in our review. Home Technology Editor, David Ludlow found plenty to like about it during testing, praising the Nespresso Atelier’s easy to use automatic milk frothing, flexible ability to make hot and cold drinks and great range of coffees.

