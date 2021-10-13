Stefanie Castano's late goal ties BVP with Lincoln School, gives Pride first place in Division IV soccer; Tuesday's high school roundup

Trailing, 1-0, in the second half, Blackstone Valley Prep's Stefanie Castano scored with just five minutes left in the contest and the battle with Lincoln School for first place in girls Division IV soccer ended in a 1-1 tie. The Lynx, now 6-0-2, got on the scoreboard in the first half on a tally by Gracie Hall with an assist going to Holiday Horton. Castano's goal, which was made on a penalty kick, was the first goal of the year allowed by the Lynx. The Pride move to 7-1-1 and are in sole possession of first place.