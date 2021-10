SSM Health is expanding access to COVID-19 monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapies to patients at St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia and Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon. The therapy is for people who are at high risk for developing severe COVID-19 illness and have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus or who are unvaccinated or immune-compromised who have been exposed to COVID-19. The mAb one-time infusion therapy has been shown to help prevent the progression of the disease that might otherwise require hospitalization if administered within 10 days of the onset of COVID-19 symptoms.

