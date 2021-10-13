Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde wins Best Fan

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde has earned a place as one of 2021 coolest pieces of tech, winning the Best Fan category at the Trusted Reviews Awards.

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde beat stiff competition from the Duux Whisper Flex Smart, Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool and Evapolar evaSMART to win the Editor’s Choice Award.

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde impressed Home Technology Editor during testing, offering powerful purification, excellent smart controls and solid cooling and heating performance. The combination let the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde score 4.5/5.

“It may be about as expensive as buying a separate fan, heater and air purifier, but the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde does it all in one neat package. And, it’s brilliant at all three jobs, doing them efficiently and quietly,” wrote Ludlow in his Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde review.

“Excellent smart controls finish off the package, giving you app and voice control, plus brilliant automation tools. The addition of formaldehyde detection and cleaning help clean your air of another dangerous element, but owners of the previous Pure Hot+Cool won’t find enough here to make upgrading worthwhile.”

Best Fan is the second award picked up Dyson this year, with its Dyson V15 Detect also winning Best Vacuum,

The Editor’s Choice Awards are chosen by our team of top-notch product reviewers. Outside of rare special exceptions, to be considered for the shortlist any product must score at least 4/5 recommended. The final winner is chosen based on key factors including, how it performed during lab testing and our experience using it day-to-day.

Make sure to keep checking back this week as we’ll be announcing a fresh batch of Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 winners every morning. You can keep track of what’s coming up and what’s already been announced using the below schedule.