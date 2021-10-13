CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde wins Best Fan

By Alastair Stevenson
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HmTQv_0cPgkv5N00

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde has earned a place as one of 2021 coolest pieces of tech, winning the Best Fan category at the Trusted Reviews Awards.

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde beat stiff competition from the Duux Whisper Flex Smart, Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool and Evapolar evaSMART to win the Editor’s Choice Award.

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde impressed Home Technology Editor during testing, offering powerful purification, excellent smart controls and solid cooling and heating performance. The combination let the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde score 4.5/5.

“It may be about as expensive as buying a separate fan, heater and air purifier, but the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde does it all in one neat package. And, it’s brilliant at all three jobs, doing them efficiently and quietly,” wrote Ludlow in his Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde review.

“Excellent smart controls finish off the package, giving you app and voice control, plus brilliant automation tools. The addition of formaldehyde detection and cleaning help clean your air of another dangerous element, but owners of the previous Pure Hot+Cool won’t find enough here to make upgrading worthwhile.”

Best Fan is the second award picked up Dyson this year, with its Dyson V15 Detect also winning Best Vacuum,

The Editor’s Choice Awards are chosen by our team of top-notch product reviewers. Outside of rare special exceptions, to be considered for the shortlist any product must score at least 4/5 recommended. The final winner is chosen based on key factors including, how it performed during lab testing and our experience using it day-to-day.

Make sure to keep checking back this week as we’ll be announcing a fresh batch of Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 winners every morning. You can keep track of what’s coming up and what’s already been announced using the below schedule.

  • 11 October 2021: Mobile, tablets, wearables and cameras Editor’s Choice winners revealed.
  • 12 October 2021: TV and audio Editor’s Choice winners revealed.
  • 13 October 2021: Homes Editor’s Choice winners revealed.
  • 14 October 2021: Computing and gaming Editor’s Choice winners revealed.
  • 15 October 2021: We reveal this year’s Readers Choice Award winners.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Home Technology Editor#Dyson V15 Detect#Wearabl
Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Nespresso Atelier wins Best Coffee Machine

The Nespresso Atelier has won the Best Coffee Machine Editor’s Choice trophy at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021. The Nespresso Atelier won the award after scoring an impressive 4/5 in our review. Home Technology Editor, David Ludlow found plenty to like about it during testing, praising the Nespresso Atelier’s easy to use automatic milk frothing, flexible ability to make hot and cold drinks and great range of coffees.
LIFESTYLE
ELLE DECOR

The 8 Best Air Purifiers for Every Budget

A good air purifier can remove contaminants in your home's air such as bacteria, allergens, pollutants, and other germs you want to steer clear from. While it can be difficult to tell which one is the right one for you, we've got you covered. Check out the best air purifiers we've found.
ELECTRONICS
Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The LG OLED65C1 wins Best Gaming TV

The LG OLED65C1 has won the Best Gaming TV Editor’s Choice Award at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021. The LG OLED65C1 secured the win after seriously impressing TV and Audio Editor Kob Monney when he reviewed the device in August. After thoroughly testing the set Monney awarded it a perfect 5/5 score praising its superior gaming performance and excellent connectivity.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Electronics
Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Sennheiser CX 400BT win Best Affordable True Wireless

The Sennheiser CX 400BT has overcome stiff competition to win the Best Affordable True Wireless Editor’s Choice Award at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021. The Sennheiser CX 400BT scored a perfect 5/5 when TV and Audio Editor, Kob Monney reviewed them in November 2020. He was particularly impressed with the Sennheiser CX 400BT’s very competitive price, excellent sound, comfortable fit and wonderfully unassuming design.
ELECTRONICS
Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Dyson V15 Detect wins Best Vacuum

The Dyson V15 Detect has cleaned up at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021, taking home the Best Vacuum Editor’s Choice Award. The Dyson V15 Detect wowed Home Technology Editor, David Ludlow, when he tested it in May. Offering users a cool laser that highlights dirt on hard floors, large anti-tangle heads, a smart automatic mode and tonnes of accessories the Dyson V15 Detect managed to get a perfect 5/5 score in our review.
ELECTRONICS
Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Asus Zenfone 8 wins Best Mid-Range Phone

The Asus Zenfone 8 has taken home gold at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021, winning this year’s Best Mid-Range Phone Editor’s Choice category. The Asus Zenfone 8 rose to the top, beating the OnePlus 9, Google Pixel 5 and ZTE Axon 30 Ultra to secure its win at this year’s awards. The phone scored an impressive 4.5/5 when we reviewed it with Deputy and Mobile Editor Max Parker praising its competitive price, excellent screen and small hand-friendly design.
CELL PHONES
Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The XGIMI Horizon wins Best Outdoor Projector

The XGIMI Horizon has won the Best Outdoor Projector Editor’s Choice category at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021. The XGIMI Horizon beat the Anker Nebula Capsule Max and XGIMI Halo to win the award after scoring 4/5 recommended in our in-depth review in June. Reviewer and Home Technology Editor, David Ludlow, praised the projector for its reliable picture quality, loud and powerful speaker, Android TV software and competitive pricing.
ELECTRONICS
Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Jaybird Vista 2 win Best Sports Headphones

The Jaybird Vista 2 has won the Best Sports Headphones Editor’s Choice Award at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021. The Jaybird Vista 2 are the second generation of the iconic sports audio brand’s true wireless earbuds. During testing the seriously impressed offering a rock solid, gym-ready fit, decent audio, lengthy battery life and active noise cancellation. The combination let them score an impressive 4.5/5 and led reviewer Alastair Stevenson to conclude:
ELECTRONICS
Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. We do this by employing experienced expert reviewers, who thoroughly test everything they recommend, to explain what’s best for most people. It’s that simple. Today, our team assesses over 1,000 products a year, making us one of the most influential reviews websites. Earning our audience’s trust is central to what we do – it’s in our name after all

 https://www.trustedreviews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy