Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer wins Best Kitchen Gadget

By Alastair Stevenson
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TPXKZ_0cPgksRC00

The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer has won the Best Kitchen Gadget Award at the Trusted Review Awards 2021.

The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer faced stiff competition from other great products including the Domo Teppanyaki XL, Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-IQ BN800UK and Ninja Foodi Power Nutri Blender 2-in-1 with Smart Torque & Auto-iQ CB100UK prior to its win.

But it overcame them after impressing reviewer and Home Technology Editor, David Ludlow during testing, by offering users a wealth of clever timing options, large capacity and excellent cooking programmes. This let the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer pick up a perfect 5/5 score in our review.

“With two independently controlled drawers, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer lets you cook different items and have cooking complete at the same time. Whether you’re cooking from scratch, such as your own chips, want to get the best out of frozen foods, or simply wish to reheat what you had for dinner yesterday, the Foodi Dual Zone produces exceptional results,” wrote Ludlow in his Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer review.

The Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 are a week-long digital event where we reveal the best products we’ve reviewed and most popular brands we’ve covered over the past 12 months.

The Editor’s Choice Awards’ shortlists and winners are hand picked by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. The decision on what product wins is based on key things like how it performed during technical testing and our experience using it in real life.

Make sure to keep checking back with Trusted Reviews this week as we’ll be revealing a fresh batch of winners every morning. You can see what announcements are coming up and find out which winners have already been revealed using the below schedule.

  • 11 October 2021: Mobile, tablets, wearables and cameras Editor’s Choice winners revealed.
  • 12 October 2021: TV and audio Editor’s Choice winners revealed.
  • 13 October 2021: Homes Editor’s Choice winners revealed.
  • 14 October 2021: Computing and gaming Editor’s Choice winners revealed.
  • 15 October 2021: We reveal this year’s Readers Choice Award winners.

