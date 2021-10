Known as the "City Too Busy to Hate," Atlanta may really be the "City Too Fearful to Dream," after approving a regressive, supersized police training facility. Atlanta, dubbed “The City Too Busy to Hate,” may actually be the city too fearful to dream. It has fallen from leading on criminal legal reform to peddling the same rhetoric that ushered in mass incarceration decades ago. A look into the curious alliance between the state’s conservative governor and the supposedly progressive policymakers at Atlanta City Hall reveals Black leadership caving to racist tough-on-crime fear mongering and police pressure— a reality that could devastate generations of Black and poor Atlantans.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 14 DAYS AGO