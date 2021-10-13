Freeze Warning issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-13 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northwest Plateau FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING HARD FREEZE WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.alerts.weather.gov
