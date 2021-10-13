CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Juan County, NM

Freeze Warning issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-13 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northwest Plateau FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING HARD FREEZE WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

(CNN) — General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died Monday at age 84 of complications from Covid-19, was one of the most fascinating figures in America's contemporary political history. Representing a kind of voice which has faded from his...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Juan County, NM
The Hill

Powell death leads to bipartisan outpouring of grief

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell ’s death on Monday was greeted by an outpouring of grief from across the political spectrum, as Democrats and Republicans alike lauded the four-star general as a giant of public service and an African American hero. Powell, 84, who rose from humble beginnings as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plateau
NBC News

Trump faces a pile of civil lawsuits as depositions begin

Former President Donald Trump has been ordered to answer questions under oath in a lawsuit Monday, and his attorneys could soon set a date for a deposition in another case, as well. The lawsuits, involving allegations that his security guards roughed up protesters outside Trump Tower in New York and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Maduro ally appears in court to face corruption charges

MIAMI (AP) — A businessman who prosecutors say was a major conduit for corruption by Nicolás Maduro’s inner circle appeared for the first time in Miami federal court Monday after a weekend extradition that has further strained relations between the U.S. and Venezuela’s socialist government. Alex Saab’s legs shook nervously...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy