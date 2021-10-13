Police blotter: Athens hit-and-run driver still at-large, woman killed in Habersham Co crash

Police say Donterris Gresham is the driver responsible for a hit and run that left a UGA student dead. (Athens-Clarke County Police Department)

There is still no word on the whereabouts of Donterris Gresham, the 29 year-old Athens man still wanted by police for last weekend’s deadly hit-and-run wreck in downtown Athens: 20 year-old University of Georgia student Ariana Zarse was struck and killed while walking across East Broad Street. The car that hit her was found abandoned a short time after the Saturday morning accident that happened near Foundry Street.

There is a GoFundMe account for the family of a Hall County toddler who died while in the care of babysitters: Juan and Nancy Martinez of Gainesville have been arrested on murder charges after the death of 2 year-old Valeria Garfias. Garfias died this past Sunday after being taken to a hospital in Atlanta; her funeral is set for Friday.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating another deadly car crash in Habersham County: Elizbeth Peterson was 69 years old, from Clarkesville. She died after being taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. The wreck happened near Turnerville.

Gwinnett County Police trainee Ronald Donat has died: the 41 year-old from Stockbridge suffered a medical emergency during a training exercise. An autopsy will be conducted to try to determine the exact cause of death.

©2021 Cox Media Group