Could you bring us up to date with the situation regarding Raphael Varane and how long he’ll be out for, Harry Maguire’s fitness and who’s going to play in central defence – and also Fred and Cavani and their situation?"Yeah, you know the international breaks, sometimes it’s a time to cross your fingers and hope for the best because as we see with Raphael, he’s got an injury, out for a few weeks, but then again Victor [Lindelof] and Eric [Bailly] played in the internationals and got good game-time so that was good for us. With regards to Fred and Edinson, they played a full game this morning - half one it kicked off!

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO