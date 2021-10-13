CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil prices unlikely to rise further, says Iraqi oil minister

MOSCOW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Oil prices, which hit their highest in more than three years this week, are unlikely to rise further, Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said at an energy conference in Moscow on Wednesday.

“The market should be balanced,” he said, when asked if OPEC+ should produce more oil than planned. “We think the price won’t be higher.” Brent crude was trading at $83 per barrel on Wednesday. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova)

investing.com

Crude Oil Prices Rise as OPEC Members Struggle to Raise Output

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices came off fresh seven-year highs in early trading in New York on Monday but remained well supported by signs that key producers are struggling to raise output to meet world demand. By 9:40 AM ET (1340 GMT), U.S. crude futures were up 1.2% at $82.66...
MarketWatch

U.K., Europe natural gas prices see spike on fading hopes of more Gazprom supplies

Natural gas prices in the U.K. and Europe briefly spiked on Monday, after a report that Russia's Gazprom may not send more supplies as expected following recent comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin. European natural gas futures - based on benchmark November Title Transfer Facility (TTF) futures in the Netherlands -- climbed to 107.70 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) before easing back to 94.82 euros, with similar rollercoaster moves seen for U.K. futures . That's after a closely watched pipeline capacity auction on Monday showed no rise in supplies, according to media reports on Monday. The pipelines run through the Ukraine and Poland. Putin recently said he would help Europe with its pipeline shortages, but some accuse his country of trying to weaponize natural gas supplies to speed up EU approval of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The U.K. and Europe are heavily reliant on Russia for natural gas supplies, and prices have been soaring this year in part due to higher demand from Asia and elsewhere.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle slightly higher, but below their highest intraday level since 2014

U.S. crude-oil futures settled with a modest gain on Monday, after tapping their highest intraday price level since 2014. The lofty prices for crude raised the potential for demand destruction in the energy market, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery edged up by 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $82.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as high as $83.87. On Friday, prices settled at $82.28, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 21, 2014.
dallassun.com

Asian stock markets falter on poorer China GDP, rising oil prices

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Shares across Asia were mostly lower on Monday on news of a slowing of China's economy, rising U.S. Treasury yields, and oil prices hitting multi-year highs. "In response to the ugly growth numbers we expect in the coming months, we think policymakers will take more steps...
Reuters

Oil prices pull back as U.S. factory data intensifies demand concerns

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Oil prices pulled back after touching multi-year highs on Monday, trading mixed as U.S. industrial output for September fell, tempering early enthusiasm about demand. Production at U.S. factories fell by the most in seven months in September as an ongoing global shortage of semiconductors...
KX News

AAA: ND Gas prices continue to rise on strong oil prices

FARGO, ND (Oct. 18, 2021) — The average cost for a gallon of gas rose five cents in North Dakota last week to hit $3.15. The national average also rose a nickel to hit $3.32. Retail gasoline prices have jumped to the highest averages since November 2014, and several more cents are expected to be tacked […]
Reuters

Algeria's Sonatrach chief says fair oil price is $70-80 -TV interview

CAIRO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Algeria sees $70 to $80 as a fair price for oil, the chief executive of state-owned energy company Sonatrach said on Monday. The North African country is working, as a member of OPEC+, on balancing supply and demand and on keeping prices below a level that would encourage shale producers, especially in the United States, to increase production, Toufik Hakkar said in an interview with state TV.
Reuters

S.Korea stocks slide on China GDP data, rising oil prices

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares slid on Monday as China's economy grew at its slowest pace in a year during the third quarter, while rising oil prices stoked inflation fears. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The KOSPI fell 7.35 points, or 0.24%, to 3,007.71 by 0154 GMT, and was set to log the first fall in four sessions. The benchmark index had gained 0.88% on Friday. ** China's quarterly economic growth was hurt by power shortages, supply bottlenecks and sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks, raising heat on policymakers amid rising jitters over the property sector. ** Meanwhile, oil prices hit their highest in years as demand continues its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. ** Among the heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 0.43% and 1.02%, respectively, while platform companies Naver and Kakao rose 1.14% and 0.41% each. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 11.5 billion won ($9.71 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,183.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.06%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,183.9 per dollar, down 0.2%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,184.1. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.29 point to 108.53. ** The most-liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 8.8 basis points to 1.883%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 7.4 basis points to 2.429%. ($1 = 1,183.8600 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)
OilPrice.com

Rising U.S. Oil Production Unlikely To Spoil OPEC’s Party

As oil prices rally, the rig count in the Permian is ticking up and oil production in the basin is set to reach pre-pandemic levels soon. The rig count in the top oil-producing shale play is now 136 rigs above what it was this time last year. The Permian is leading the U.S. rig additions and is the key driver of America’s oil production growth, while the other shale basins show either stagnant or slightly declining output.
StreetInsider.com

Oil prices rise to three-year high on back of supply deficit forecasts

(Reuters) -Oil prices settled at a three-year high above $85 a barrel on Friday, boosted by forecasts of a supply deficit in the next few months as the easing of coronavirus-related travel restrictions spurs demand. Brent crude futures settled up 86 cents, or 1%, at $84.86 a barrel. Front-month prices,...
Reuters

Reuters

