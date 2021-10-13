Oil prices unlikely to rise further, says Iraqi oil minister

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares slid on Monday as China's economy grew at its slowest pace in a year during the third quarter, while rising oil prices stoked inflation fears. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The KOSPI fell 7.35 points, or 0.24%, to 3,007.71 by 0154 GMT, and was set to log the first fall in four sessions. The benchmark index had gained 0.88% on Friday. ** China's quarterly economic growth was hurt by power shortages, supply bottlenecks and sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks, raising heat on policymakers amid rising jitters over the property sector. ** Meanwhile, oil prices hit their highest in years as demand continues its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. ** Among the heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 0.43% and 1.02%, respectively, while platform companies Naver and Kakao rose 1.14% and 0.41% each. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 11.5 billion won ($9.71 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,183.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.06%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,183.9 per dollar, down 0.2%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,184.1. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.29 point to 108.53. ** The most-liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 8.8 basis points to 1.883%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 7.4 basis points to 2.429%. ($1 = 1,183.8600 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)

