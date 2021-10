PennDOT has announced that northbound Interstate 83 is expected to be placed in its final configuration this week at the widening and reconstruction project near Harrisburg. Weather permitting, northbound I-83 will be restricted to a single lane beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday so the contractor can complete the work needed for the transition to the new configuration. This work is expected to be completed by 6 a.m. Wednesday, at which time all lanes of northbound I-83 will be open to traffic, according to a press release.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO