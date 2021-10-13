Hard Freeze Warning issued for Central Highlands, Estancia Valley, Far Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Highlands; Estancia Valley; Far Northeast Highlands; Northeast Highlands; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; San Francisco River Valley; Santa Fe Metro Area; South Central Highlands HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Central Highlands, Estancia Valley, San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands, South Central Highlands, Santa Fe Metro Area, Far Northeast Highlands, Northeast Highlands and San Francisco River Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.