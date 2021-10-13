Special Weather Statement issued for Caddo, Comanche, Jackson, Kiowa, Tillman, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 02:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Caddo; Comanche; Jackson; Kiowa; Tillman; Washita Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Washita, northwestern Comanche, southwestern Kingfisher, Caddo, eastern Jackson, Kiowa, southeastern Blaine, western Tillman, western Canadian, northern Wilbarger and east central Hardeman Counties through 415 AM CDT At 340 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles northwest of Greenfield to 3 miles southeast of Cloud Chief to 6 miles northwest of Chillicothe. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Altus, Frederick, Hinton, Carnegie, Snyder, Geary, Okarche, Hydro, Tipton, Mountain View, Chillicothe, Binger, Fort Cobb, Calumet, Mountain Park, Indiahoma, Eakly, Davidson, Roosevelt and Gotebo. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 88 and 118. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH