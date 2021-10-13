CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Geary County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Geary, Morris by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-14 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas. Target Area: Geary; Morris Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Geary, eastern Morris, southwestern Wabaunsee and northwestern Lyon Counties through 415 AM CDT At 325 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles north of Dwight to near Wilsey to 8 miles east of Florence. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Council Grove, Alma, Americus, Alta Vista, Dwight, McFarland, Paxico, Wilsey, Parkerville, Bushong, Dunlap, Council Grove Lake and Volland. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 323 and 334. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 117 and 120. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

(CNN) — General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died Monday at age 84 of complications from Covid-19, was one of the most fascinating figures in America's contemporary political history. Representing a kind of voice which has faded from his...
POLITICS
Reuters

Kidnapping in Haiti shines spotlight on gangs, risk experts say

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries pulled its American staff out of the country for nine months because of political unrest before returning them last year, according to the group's 2020 annual report. The kidnapping of 17 missionaries over the weekend has underlined a different, growing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Trump files lawsuit to keep Jan. 6 documents from Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Monday sought to block the release of documents related to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection to a House committee investigating the attack, challenging President Joe Biden’s initial decision to waive executive privilege. In a federal lawsuit, Trump said the committee’s August request...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Morris County, KS
County
Geary County, KS
State
Kansas State
City
Mcfarland, KS
City
Council Grove, KS
City
Dunlap, KS
City
Alta Vista, KS
City
Wilsey, KS
City
Americus, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Geary Morris#Doppler
Fox News

State Department IG to probe Biden admin's chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

The State Department's inspector general is launching a series of investigations into the Biden administration's last diplomatic moves in Afghanistan. The reviews will focus on the State Department's Special Immigrant Visa program, Afghans processed for refugee admission into the U.S., resettlement of refugees and visa recipients, and the emergency evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, according to an October 15 memo to Secretary of State Blinken first reported by Politico and confirmed by Fox News.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hill

Powell death leads to bipartisan outpouring of grief

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell ’s death on Monday was greeted by an outpouring of grief from across the political spectrum, as Democrats and Republicans alike lauded the four-star general as a giant of public service and an African American hero. Powell, 84, who rose from humble beginnings as...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy