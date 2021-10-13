Eden Life raises $1.4M seed to provide home services to busy Africans

A passion for serving others and making sure the customer is treated right led Ken Moncebaiz to start K&M Steam Cleaning 25 years ago. “I’m here to serve the mothers, sisters, aunts and grandmothers—the women of the planet so I can create a loving, free and clean environment,” Moncebaiz said. “It’s a new sense of passion when it comes to making sure the client is safe in their environment. [They] have fun watching us do what we do and get an instantaneous result by a professional company that trains and retrains its teams consistently.”

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO