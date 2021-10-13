Eden Life raises $1.4M seed to provide home services to busy Africans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): LetsVenture, India's leading startup investment marketplace today announced the launch of its new business entity -This new business entity has separately secured USD 3 million in a seed funding round from Accel, LC Nueva AIF, Secocha Ventures; marquee angel investors Anupam Mittal oftrica is a LetsVenture company where Nimesh Kampani is the Co-founder and CEO and LetsVenture Co-founders Shanti Mohan and Sanjay Jha are the Head of Strategy and Head of Product, respectively. MyStartupEquity - a SaaS product for cap table and ESOP management has rebranded to trica equity; and trica capital will facilitate investments in growth stage and pre-IPO companies from family offices, UHNIs and funds (Indian and global). LetsVenture will function as it is and will continue to focus on angel investing and early stage companies.
