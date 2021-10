The Peculiar Pinion is a gadget that you can acquire in Genshin Impact. In fact, the first time you’ll probably stumble upon this is while doing the Seirai Stormchasers quest on Seirai Island. But, its most important function is made known to you once you reach Tsurumi Island. Specifically, it’s when you’ve progressed further in the Through the Mists – Octave of the Maushiro world quest. Here’s our Genshin Impact guide to help you with how to get and use the Peculiar Pinion gadget.

