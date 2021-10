President of Onclusive, the data science company for communications. Previously at Nielsen, Sony and the Daily Mail. One of the most important milestones for any business is achieving product-market fit. Identifying a problem that needs to be solved in the market and designing a solution that solves that problem in a particularly compelling way is the first step toward creating opportunity. And it’s no easy feat. The modern customer is elusive, omnichannel and overserved by countless options — one always presents itself as better than the next. Arriving at a true proof-of-concept with paying customers who indicate early satisfaction and demonstrate loyalty by repurchasing the product or service is an event that remarkably few organizations ever arrive at.

