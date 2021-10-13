BT: Hope United by Saatchi & Saatchi
BT and Hope United are celebrating Black History Month with a series of educational and inspiring films with football legends Rio and Anton Ferdinand. Continuing its message of hope and inclusion, BT has released bite-sized clips, created by Saatchi & Saatchi London, that feature the brothers discussing the legacy of the Windrush generation, and the impact their descendants and continued Caribbean migration have had on football and culture.www.thedrum.com
