Entertainment

BT: Hope United by Saatchi & Saatchi

The Drum
 5 days ago

BT and Hope United are celebrating Black History Month with a series of educational and inspiring films with football legends Rio and Anton Ferdinand. Continuing its message of hope and inclusion, BT has released bite-sized clips, created by Saatchi & Saatchi London, that feature the brothers discussing the legacy of the Windrush generation, and the impact their descendants and continued Caribbean migration have had on football and culture.

IN THIS ARTICLE
