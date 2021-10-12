CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FYI Panguitch

By Mack Oetting
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are into fall big time, with an all-day rain storm last Friday and more weather, including a chance of snow, due in on Tuesday. Most of the excitement is with the high school sports that are going on (see sports column). Great news is that the school is presenting the musical Sound of Music this week. The dates are the 13, 14, 15, and 16. We like to go on two different nights, because most of the parts are double cast, making a different show. Elaine Baldwin and Cheryl Church also get the most out of the kids, and their shows are always first class; don’t miss out.

