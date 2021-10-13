CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artist wants Hong Kong sculpture back as deadline passes

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (AP) — A Danish artist is seeking to get back his sculpture in Hong Kong commemorating the victims of China's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown as a deadline passed for its removal Wednesday. Jens Galschioet said in an emailed statement that he had hired a lawyer and hopes he...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Hong Kong University#Ap#Danish#The Hong Kong Alliance#Communist Party#Chinese
TheConversationAU

China's global diplomatic approach is shifting, and Australia would do well to pay attention to it

In 1934, Mao Zedong’s embattled guerrilla forces began what was to prove an epic military withdrawal from southern China to a stronghold in the north of the country. This became known as the Long March. It enabled the Communists to break out of so-called “encirclement campaigns” to fight another day against Chiang Kai-shek’s Nationalists. In Chinese Communist Party history, there is hardly a more indelible moment. It is certain to have been imprinted on the consciousness of Xi Jinping by his father Xi Zhongxun, a Mao-era military commissar and later a vice premier. Fast forward to 2021, and there have been...
INDIA
The Independent

China ‘fires hypersonic missile that circles globe before striking target’

China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew round the earth before speeding towards its target, catching US intelligence services by surprise, it was reported.The technology demonstrates an advanced space capability showing China’s progress on hypersonic weaponry to be far more developed than US officials realised, according to the Financial Times.The missile, carrying a hypersonic glide vehicle which flew through low-orbit space before cruising downward, missed its target by 24 miles, according to three people familiar with the test.“We have no idea how they did this,” one of those briefed on the intelligence told the newspaper.China joins the US,...
CARS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
China
101 WIXX

China Evergrande share trading halted in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Trading in shares of heavily indebted China Evergrande was suspended on Monday, days after some bondholders said the property developer at the centre of jitters over China’s financial system had missed a second key bond interest payment. Shares of its unit Evergrande Property Services Group were...
ECONOMY
Fox5 KVVU

Hong Kong University to remove 'Pillar of Shame' Tiananmen Square sculpture

(CNN) -- The University of Hong Kong will remove the famous "Pillar of Shame" sculpture memorializing victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre from its campus, a letter written by its legal team said Friday. The letter came from Mayer Brown LLP -- a London-based international law firm acting on...
COLLEGES
Street.Com

Chinese Big Tech Bounces Back From Record Lows in Hong Kong

Its been Chinese Big Tech that has been the biggest mover here in Hong Kong this week. I'm writing this with a Typhoon 3 signal and red-rainstorm raining in effect - it is pouring like a monsoon - but there is a tiny sliver of blue sky for Hong Kong and Chinese stocks after a terrible eight months.
STOCKS
Reuters

Hong Kong dreams too big on SPACs

HONG KONG, Oct 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam has given a boost to the city’s consultation on U.S.-style special-purpose acquisition companies. She flagged the plans for them in her annual policy address on Wednesday. But financiers’ reception of the idea has been unusually mixed so far, even though anything that earns fees while helping the Fragrant Harbour compete with New York is usually cheered. They’re sceptical that the proposed framework will pay off on either score. read more.
ECONOMY
Wallpaper*

Hong Kong through artists’ eyes

Hong Kong is in a state of constant industrial redesign and thrilling artistic transformation. New galleries, stores and street art projects are popping up in the neighbourhoods of West Kowloon, Sham Shui Po and Sheung Wan, building a thriving community of both young talent and established artists. Buzzing, creatively synergetic...
VISUAL ART
TheDailyBeast

Hong Kong University Will Tear Down Harrowing Tiananmen Massacre Sculpture

For 24 years, a disturbing sculpture depicting a twisted mass of bodies has stood on campus at the University of Hong Kong to remind students of the Tiananmen Square massacre perpetrated by Chinese troops in 1989. Now, as China’s grip on the city tightens, the statue’s coming down. On Thursday, the organizers of Hong Kong’s annual Tiananmen Massacre vigil reportedly received a letter from the university demanding the removal of the statue—known as the Pillar of Shame—by next week. If it’s not taken down, the university said it will be “deemed abandoned” and dealt with. The Danish artist who created the sculpture, Jens Galschiøt, said he was “shocked” by the news and threatened to sue, saying: “It’s really not fair to remove it in a week while it’s been there for 24 years... I can take them to court if they destroy it.” The Tiananmen massacre saw Chinese troops bring a brutal end to months of student-led demonstrations by slaying hundreds, or possibly thousands, of people.
COLLEGES
Law.com

Pinsent Masons Mourns Death of Hong Kong Head

Pinsent Masons has paid tribute to its head of Hong Kong and long-serving partner, Vincent Connor, who has passed away after a period of illness. Connor, who had been a partner at Pinsents for over two decades, died on October 5. He previously led the firm’s Scottish offices and moved to Hong Kong in 2007 to lead the firm’s sector practices and the Asia Pacific practices more broadly.
ECONOMY
cryptopotato.com

Hong Kong Released an Official Whitepaper of Its CBDC

The HKMA unveiled a technical whitepaper on its future retail CBDC, aiming to explore the specifics of a the e-HKD. Following a collaboration with the BIS Innovation Hub, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) released a technical Whitepaper on retail CBDC, called “e-HKD: A technical perspective.” The financial institution expects to come up with an initial view of the project by the middle of 2022.
RETAIL
albuquerquenews.net

Sharemarkets in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong rally

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia forged ahead on Thursday with gains across the board. China's Shanghai Composite however remained closed for public holidays. The Australian All Ordinaries gained 54.80 points or 0.73 percent to 7,5510.00. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 149.39 points or 0.54 percent to 27,678.21.
MARKETS
Washington Examiner

Don't give Taiwan a US defense guarantee

Is a Chinese invasion of Taiwan on the near horizon?. The question is legitimate. China has been flexing its muscles this month, sending about 150 fighter and bomber aircraft through the southwest portion of Taiwan's air defense identification zone. Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated what has been a key plank of the Chinese Communist Party's platform since nationalists fled mainland China in 1949. Sooner or later, Xi said, Taiwan must be reunified with the motherland.
FOREIGN POLICY

