CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Artist wants Hong Kong sculpture back as deadline passes

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (AP) — A Danish artist is seeking to get back his sculpture in Hong Kong commemorating the victims of China's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown as a deadline passed for its removal Wednesday. Jens Galschioet said in an emailed statement that he had hired a lawyer and hopes he...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Hong Kong University#Ap#Danish#The Hong Kong Alliance#Communist Party#Chinese
TheConversationAU

China's global diplomatic approach is shifting, and Australia would do well to pay attention to it

In 1934, Mao Zedong’s embattled guerrilla forces began what was to prove an epic military withdrawal from southern China to a stronghold in the north of the country. This became known as the Long March. It enabled the Communists to break out of so-called “encirclement campaigns” to fight another day against Chiang Kai-shek’s Nationalists. In Chinese Communist Party history, there is hardly a more indelible moment. It is certain to have been imprinted on the consciousness of Xi Jinping by his father Xi Zhongxun, a Mao-era military commissar and later a vice premier. Fast forward to 2021, and there have been...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
China
Shropshire Star

Trading in Evergrande shares suspended in Hong Kong

Hopson Development Holdings is reported to be planning to acquire a majority share in Evergrande Property Services Group. Shares in troubled property developer China Evergrande Group and its property management unit Evergrande Property Services have been suspended from trading in Hong Kong as investors await the next steps in the saga of its debt crisis.
MARKETS
TheDailyBeast

Hong Kong University Will Tear Down Harrowing Tiananmen Massacre Sculpture

For 24 years, a disturbing sculpture depicting a twisted mass of bodies has stood on campus at the University of Hong Kong to remind students of the Tiananmen Square massacre perpetrated by Chinese troops in 1989. Now, as China’s grip on the city tightens, the statue’s coming down. On Thursday, the organizers of Hong Kong’s annual Tiananmen Massacre vigil reportedly received a letter from the university demanding the removal of the statue—known as the Pillar of Shame—by next week. If it’s not taken down, the university said it will be “deemed abandoned” and dealt with. The Danish artist who created the sculpture, Jens Galschiøt, said he was “shocked” by the news and threatened to sue, saying: “It’s really not fair to remove it in a week while it’s been there for 24 years... I can take them to court if they destroy it.” The Tiananmen massacre saw Chinese troops bring a brutal end to months of student-led demonstrations by slaying hundreds, or possibly thousands, of people.
COLLEGES
Wallpaper*

Hong Kong through artists’ eyes

Hong Kong is in a state of constant industrial redesign and thrilling artistic transformation. New galleries, stores and street art projects are popping up in the neighbourhoods of West Kowloon, Sham Shui Po and Sheung Wan, building a thriving community of both young talent and established artists. Buzzing, creatively synergetic...
VISUAL ART
Idaho8.com

Hong Kong University to remove ‘Pillar of Shame’ Tiananmen Square sculpture

The University of Hong Kong will remove the famous “Pillar of Shame” sculpture memorializing victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre from its campus, a letter written by its legal team said Friday. The letter came from Mayer Brown LLP — a London-based international law firm acting on behalf of...
COLLEGES
albuquerquenews.net

Sharemarkets in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong rally

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia forged ahead on Thursday with gains across the board. China's Shanghai Composite however remained closed for public holidays. The Australian All Ordinaries gained 54.80 points or 0.73 percent to 7,5510.00. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 149.39 points or 0.54 percent to 27,678.21.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Hong Kong Released an Official Whitepaper of Its CBDC

The HKMA unveiled a technical whitepaper on its future retail CBDC, aiming to explore the specifics of a the e-HKD. Following a collaboration with the BIS Innovation Hub, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) released a technical Whitepaper on retail CBDC, called “e-HKD: A technical perspective.” The financial institution expects to come up with an initial view of the project by the middle of 2022.
RETAIL
Washington Examiner

Don't give Taiwan a US defense guarantee

Is a Chinese invasion of Taiwan on the near horizon?. The question is legitimate. China has been flexing its muscles this month, sending about 150 fighter and bomber aircraft through the southwest portion of Taiwan's air defense identification zone. Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated what has been a key plank of the Chinese Communist Party's platform since nationalists fled mainland China in 1949. Sooner or later, Xi said, Taiwan must be reunified with the motherland.
FOREIGN POLICY
tripsavvy.com

The Top 9 Buffets in Hong Kong

The buffets in Hong Kong are impressive, and although pricier than their Vegas counterparts, many include lobster and fresh seafood brought in by the boats you see in the harbor. Buffets are big business in Hong Kong, and most upscale hotels offer one. The open kitchens allow skilled chefs to entertain guests as they prepare high-quality food. In many ways, buffet-style dining is an extension of the city's Dim Sum tradition.
LIFESTYLE
Telegraph

‘What’s Strictly?’: Meet the Hong Kong ‘repats’ moving back to Britain

On a night out with expat friends in Hong Kong five years ago, I mentioned the then-upcoming Brexit referendum. They almost visibly glazed over. “Thing is,” said the husband after a long pause, “we’ve both lived our entire adult life here. What happens in the UK is so remote, we don’t even think about it.”
U.K.
The Independent

China ‘fires hypersonic missile that circles globe before striking target’

China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew round the earth before speeding towards its target, catching US intelligence services by surprise, it was reported.The technology demonstrates an advanced space capability showing China’s progress on hypersonic weaponry to be far more developed than US officials realised, according to the Financial Times.The missile, carrying a hypersonic glide vehicle which flew through low-orbit space before cruising downward, missed its target by 24 miles, according to three people familiar with the test.“We have no idea how they did this,” one of those briefed on the intelligence told the newspaper.China joins the US,...
CARS
The Independent

China drafts new law that will see parents punished if children exhibit ‘very bad behaviour’

Parents of children who exhibit “very bad behaviour” or commit crimes could soon be punished in China under a new law.Parents and guardians will be reprimanded and could be ordered to go through family education guidance programmes if prosecutors find any criminal or “very bad behaviour” in their children, according to the draft of the family education promotion bill that will be reviewed by the Chinese government this week.“There are many reasons for adolescents to misbehave, and the lack of or inappropriate family education is the major cause,” said Zang Tiewei, spokesman of the Legislative Affairs Commission under the National...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy