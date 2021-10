Anderson Talisca FIFA 22 Ones to Watch SBC went live during the Team 1 promotion on Oct. 2 giving fans a chance to complete one segment for this live item. Ones to Watch, the first promotion of FIFA Ultimate Team cycles, celebrates players who moved clubs in the most recent summer transfer window. It's a great way to kick off the season by giving players special live items that upgrade throughout the whole year. This year, these items also receive a +1 boost one time if the player's club wins five of their next 10 domestic league matches. A nice addition and something similar to promotions like Headliners and What If from last year.

