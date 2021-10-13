CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Unearthly Glamour of Swans: On the Origins of Truman Capote’s Unpublished, Scathing Roman à Clef

By Laurence Leamer
Literary Hub
 5 days ago

For years, Truman Capote had been proudly telling anyone within hearing that he was writing the “greatest novel of the age.” The book was about a group of the richest, most elegant women in the world. They were fictional, of course… but everyone knew these characters were based on his closest friends, the coterie of gorgeous, witty, and fabulously rich women he called his “swans.”

Vanity Fair

The Strange, Toxic Friendship of Truman Capote, Lee Radziwill, and Jackie Kennedy Onassis

In 1962, Truman Capote sat down with Lee Radziwill for an intimate chat over lunch in an upscale Manhattan restaurant. Since coming from a small town in Alabama decades earlier, the diminutive gay author had carved out a unique spot in New York society: a scathingly sharp, always entertaining guest whose charm opened the doors to the most exclusive circles . . . and whose eyes and ears were always open and observing what he saw there. He liked nothing better than boring into a person’s life and exploring their most private secrets.
