COVID-related travel restrictions have made Busan’s film market a more Korean affair. But, having gone virtual, that does not have to be the case. Some 22 European sales companies, more than in 2020, will wake part at the Asian Contents & Film Market which kicks off Monday. They are helped by the annual Europe! Umbrella for European World sales and by Film Sales Support. The online umbrella stand sees the participation of: LevelK and TrustNordisk form Denmark; Media Move and New Europe Film Sales from Poland; Films Boutique, The Match Factory, Picture Tree International, m-appeal, Sola Media and Pluto Film from Germany; Minerva Pictures, Intramovies, Fandango Film Sales, True Colours and TVCO from Italy; Latido and Filmax and newcomers Begin Again Films, Moonrise Pictures, Feel Content and Feel Sales; from Spain; and Heretic from...

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO