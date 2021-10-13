CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Send Silence Packing’ raises awareness, cultivates support

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege Green is usually full of students dashing from class to class, but Tuesday it was filled with something else: rows and rows of backpacks. They lined the criss-crossing pathways of College Green, and each bag closest to the walking paths had a laminated paper story attached. One spoke of a secret crush never given the opportunity to be shared, the next of a one-year anniversary that had gone uncelebrated and another of a 12-year-old boy who loved video games and soccer. Each is the story of a person or a group who lost their lives to suicide.

