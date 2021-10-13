Last week’s trivia answer

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I trace my roots back to 1919, when a guy in Barcelona started selling yogurt through pharmacies to improve the health of people after World War I. During World War II, I launched in the U.S., with some strawberry jam mixed in. Today, with more than 100,000 employees in more than 55 countries and products sold in over 120 countries, I’m a global leader in fresh dairy and plant-based products. My brands include Actimel, Activia, evian, Horizon Organic, Oikos, Silk and Volvic, among others. I rake in more than 23.6 billion euros annually. Who am I? (Answer: Danone) ¦

Last Chance for Farmers Market this week

Tuesday will bring a close to the Ridgway Farmers Market for 2021. From 3-6 p.m., the Market will be open in the St. Leo's Parking Lot. Thursday marks the last day for the Fox Township Farmers Market from 4-6 p.m. All of the vendors and organizers would like to thank all of the shoppers at the markets for supporting local farms and craft producers from Elk County. (Photos by Brian D. Stockman)
It’s Trivia Tuesday!!!

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— It’s Tuesday that means Trivia Tuesday!!! See who won today’s Trivia and who had a little bit of a struggle. For more Trivia, Tuesday Visit our homepage at https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/ and select the Loving Living Local tab. The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local...
Here Are the Groceries You Might Be Missing On Store Shelves

Food shortages at your local supermarket are about to be a new normal—if they aren’t already. “Current shortages result from a combination of increased demand—USDA data shows that demand for foods is up 13% versus last year—and tightening supply,” Xavier Naville, author of The Lettuce Diaries: How A Frenchman Found Gold Growing Vegetables In China, food processing company founder and executive and strategy coach explained to Parade. “Depending on categories, tightening supply can come from adverse climate conditions: for example, Canada’s harvest of durum wheat used in pasta is down 30% compared to last year; or it can be because many food factories are operating below capacity because of COVID-19 restrictions in production (i.e., more distance between workers fin meat processing).”
Chick-fil-A Customers Are Outraged That the Fast-Food Chain Is Doing This

From its signature "my pleasure" mantra to helping push a customer's car to the gas station, Chick-fil-A and its employees have a reputation for going above and beyond for customers. In fact, this fast food chain was recently voted best in customer satisfaction for the third year in a row in a 2021 Newsweek survey. But despite its success with fast food consumers over the years, Chick-fil-A has recently come under fire for a decision that has upset even its most loyal devotees. Read on find out what has Chick-fil-A customers so riled up that they've filed a lawsuit.
The Unprecedented Popularity of This Pizza Chain May Be Coming To An End

For a while there, Domino's looked pretty invincible. Earlier this year, America's largest pizza chain added another notch to its proverbial belt by being recognized as the largest pizza chain on the planet. Domino's operates more than 18,000 global restaurants, while the second-largest competitor Pizza Hut trails behind with some 17,800.
In Other Important Questions: What Is Spam Made Of?

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Many people are in the dark about what’s in the Spam can. Bet you also didn't know this: Spam has been made with the same recipe since 1937, with just 6 simple ingredients. World War II and the Korean War spread the lunchmeat from Hormel Foods around the world where it is still revered.
Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Food Every Friday in October

October is a month that divides us (in superficial ways, to be sure). People who love fall are starting to reap the rewards of the seasonal change. People who hate the transition to colder months can no longer pretend like it's summer. Nonetheless, pretty much everyone can enjoy grabbing a...
People Are Losing It Over This Costco Frozen Pizza

If you were ever considering memorizing a Costco item number, this could be the one. Item number 1538784 is a frozen pizza, but it's not just any frozen pizza. It is, according to a booming Reddit thread started by user puckingrufus56 last week, the absolute best-frozen pizza in the Costco aisles, if not the world.
McDonald’s worker reveals three secrets about drive-thrus

A McDonald’s worker has shared three little-known facts about the fast food chain in a viral TikTok.New Zealand McDonald’s worker @charlton.a’s video will make you think again before saying anything private in your car while you’re waiting for your food at a drive-thru. The TikToker revealed that, when you’re in the drive-thru, the workers can apparently “hear everything”, even when their microphones are off. @charlton.a #mcdonalds #nz #fyp ♬ original sound - Xb up He also said that their cameras take a “mugshot” of you so they know which order is yours. You can also...
Facebook removes God's Food Pantry page

Facebook has removed the God's Food Pantry page because it was "violating community standards," according to executive director Brenda Russell. "We aren't sure why (Facebook) is punishing us and our community," Russell said. "I have been restricted from asking for a review or appealing their decision and I cannot start a new page."
EDITORIAL: Benefits of last week's outage of Facebook and its platforms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Therecent service outage on Facebook and its platforms provided all of us a necessary pause and reflection pertaining to our obsessions with social media. The blackout on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp was not only frustrating, but it created customer connectivity issues for small businesses and a realization that many across the world use WhatsApp as the primary way to talk to loved ones in other countries.
Weekly Horoscopes: October 18-24

This week as it begins you might want to try out a relaxing technique. Find a warm and cozy place to take in a deep breath, and slowly exhale. All while letting go of that anxiety and baggage. Turn on music that you find relaxing and allow yourself to lay back.
Patio Trivia At Irene’s: Friends

With all the attention around the Friends reunion, you’ve for sure been brushing up on this very important topic. Join the Get It Gals on the Irene’s patio for an evening of trivia! Could we BE any more excited? Don’t think so. It’s free to play and you can have...
HOLIDAY MARKETING

SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES, AN ONGOING disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, are expected to impact holiday shoppers this year. And at a time when companies annually hope for a significant uptick in revenue, marketers need to be on top of their game to keep customers engaged, informed and interested. While modern technological tools such as websites, chatbots and social media platforms can educate and assist customers quickly, email marketing is still a vital strategy but is often underutilized by companies large and small, says Jeff Pedowitz, president and CEO of The Pedowitz Group and ForbesBooks author of “F The Funnel: A New Way to Engage Customers & Grow Revenue.” “Beefing up your email marketing for the holidays is essential, and it’s an effective way for brands to communicate, especially when customers are being advised to start shopping earlier due to supply-chain problems,” Pedowitz says. “Brands need to get ahead of the curve by reaching out to customers through email and creating added value in their messages.”
OUR THREE FOR 3

1520 Broadway, downtown Fort Myers; 239-243-8137 or www.seedandbeanmarket.com. You literally can chill at Seed & Bean Market, courtesy of its CBD products. And its restaurant boasts CBD and hemp baked goods, as well as entrees that vary from alligator to beef tips to lobster pasta. Breakfast is available seven days a week, and Seed & Bean has extended its dinner hours to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Added bonus: There are tables outside, as well as inside. And if you’re in Venice, you can enjoy Seed & Bean’s new location, at 116 W. Venice Ave.
Restaurants show The Immokalee Foundation support with Dine for a Cause

Often, we only see the public persona of our favorite chefs. The flash. The flavor. The food. We don’t know their backgrounds, where they came from or, in some cases, their amazing stories of overcoming poverty through perseverance and the discipline of following one’s dreams despite adversity. If you think about it, chefs and restaurateurs are natural philanthropists. They give themselves with everything they create.
CUISINE NEWS

Dorona hosts another edition of its Celebrity Startender Series from 5:30- 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, with proceeds benefiting the Cancer Alliance of Naples. “We are very excited to connect our Celebrity Startender Series with the Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October by supporting the local Cancer Alliance of Naples,” said owner Ingrid Aielli. “This will be an evening of fun, networking and philanthropy. Guests will enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres while interacting with their favorite local celebrity Startenders.”
