Last week’s trivia answer
I trace my roots back to 1919, when a guy in Barcelona started selling yogurt through pharmacies to improve the health of people after World War I. During World War II, I launched in the U.S., with some strawberry jam mixed in. Today, with more than 100,000 employees in more than 55 countries and products sold in over 120 countries, I’m a global leader in fresh dairy and plant-based products. My brands include Actimel, Activia, evian, Horizon Organic, Oikos, Silk and Volvic, among others. I rake in more than 23.6 billion euros annually. Who am I? (Answer: Danone) ¦fortmyers.floridaweekly.com
